VBSPCA Hosting Puppy Bowl and Adoption Event

There are always a lot of fun events surrounding the Super Bowl. One event out in Virginia Beach will combine the Big Game with a great cause.

The 2017 VBSPCA Puppy Bowl will take place Sunday at Happy Paws in Kempsville from Noon – 3 p.m. Two teams of puppies will “compete” against each other on the field. But most importantly, there will also be a number of puppies, adult dogs, and kittens available for adoption.

Happy Paws is a training facility that offers a variety of classes including puppy obedience and specialized classes for reactive and shy dogs.

Every puppy adoption at the VBSPCA includes a 6 week training course.

