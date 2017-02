The Virginia Beach SPCA hosted their 1st annual Puppy Bowl at the Happy Paws in Kempsville. Two teams of puppies competed against each other.

There were plenty of dogs, puppies, and kittens that were able to be adopted.

Every adoption included a six week training course at the Happy Paws facility, which specializes in obedience classes and training with shy dogs.

The Virginia Beach SPCA hopes that this will be the start of a successful adoption process for families.