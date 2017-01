The Virginia Zoo’s Malayan Tiger cubs, Stubbly and Osceola, turned one year old next week. The zoo celebrated their birthday in a traditional way, with a birthday party.

The cubs are critically endangered and closely cared for by the zoo. They are part of a national survival plan for the species and made their debut at the zoo when they were six months old.

There’s less than 300 Malayan Tigers and the zoo hopes the two will help the conservation and breeding of the species.