Do you have a spare dollar (or two) this holiday season? Well, then you can name the Virginia Zoo’s newest lion cub.

The Virginia Zoo is holding a contest of sorts through December 22.

Basically, a $1 donation counts toward one name submission.

The zoo says it is donating all of the money from the contest to the Pride Lion Conservation Alliance.

Send your best name ideas to the zoo at this link!

The zoo will be announcing the cub’s name on Facebook Christmas morning.