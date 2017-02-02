Chesapeake Chuck Sees No Shadow, Calls for Early Spring

Chesapeake Chuck makes his 2016 weather prediction. (Photo courtesy: Katelyn Simms )

An early spring is on the way! At least that’s what the Virginia Living Museum’s resident groundhog, Chesapeake Chuck, predicted Thursday afternoon in Newport News.

Pennsylvania’s famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, saw his shadow Thursday morning, calling for more winter. Chuck made his seventh Groundhog Day appearance at the VLM.

VLM Curatorial Director George Matthews Jr. says Chuck begins preparing for his prognosis several weeks in advance.

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler helped Chuck make his prediction and evaluated the prognosis.

The event took place at the museum’s outdoor amphitheater. Students from Deer Park Elementary and members of Newport News city council were also on-hand.

