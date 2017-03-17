Chesapeake Schools Names Teachers of the Year

Chesapeake Public Schools has named their 2017 Teachers of the Year! A ceremony was held in their honor at Indian River High School.

At the ceremony, an Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Middle School Teacher of the Year, High School Teacher of the Year, and overall Chesapeake Teacher of the Year were selected from this pool.

The winners were:

  • Chesapeake Teacher of the Year: Jahkari H. Taylor – Oscar F. Smith High School (top left)
  • Elementary School Teacher of the Year: Kristin N. Garman – G. W. Carver Intermediate School (bottom right)
  • Middle School Teacher of the Year: Jessica Austin – Oscar F. Smith Middle School (top left)
  • High School Teacher of the Year: Alicia White – Grassfield High School (bottom left)

