Hampton Roads Celebrates Read Across America Day

Posted on March 2, 2017 by

It’s Dr. Seuss’s birthday! On the day of the birth of one of the most beloved authors of all-time, his passion is celebrated throughout schools; reading. Throughout the day, volunteers take time to read to kids in classrooms. The goal of the initiative is to celebrate reading and how you can share reading with a child.

Among other members of the community and the military, WAVY News 10’s Katie Collett, Brandi Cummings and Laura Caso volunteered to read to kids at Sewells Point and Oceanair Elementary in Norfolk.

Photos: Read Across America Day in Norfolk

To honor the 35th anniversary of Seuss’ infamous, Cat in the Hat, children wore papers hats similar the cat’s in the illustrations of the book. Officials with Norfolk Public Schools say the initiative is great to see because it reminds kids of the community’s support.

 

Related posts


Photos: Read Across America Day in Norfolk

Team Norfolk Boxing Cleans Up at National Tournament

Norfolk Activist Promotes Change through Art & Music

Photos: Behind-the-scene of the Waterside District



LATEST FROM hrScene

Hampton Roads Celebrates Read Across America Day

On the birthday of Dr. Seuss, schools around the country celebrate Read Across America Day. The goal is to celebrate and share reading with children.

Read More >>

Hampton Restaurant Week Showcases the Peninsula’s Cuisine

Sample some of the best dishes on the Peninsula during Hampton Restaurant Week from March 5-11.

Read More >>

Photos: Read Across America Day in Norfolk

WAVY News personalities made visits to schools in Norfolk to read to students as part of Read Across America Day.

Read More >>

Your Battle of Hampton Roads, Tattoo Fest, Outdoor Show Weekend

Well hello March! Check out some great outdoor events around the area this weekend with spring right around the corner.

Read More >>