Hampton Roads Celebrates Read Across America Day

It’s Dr. Seuss’s birthday! On the day of the birth of one of the most beloved authors of all-time, his passion is celebrated throughout schools; reading. Throughout the day, volunteers take time to read to kids in classrooms. The goal of the initiative is to celebrate reading and how you can share reading with a child.

Among other members of the community and the military, WAVY News 10’s Katie Collett, Brandi Cummings and Laura Caso volunteered to read to kids at Sewells Point and Oceanair Elementary in Norfolk.

Photos: Read Across America Day in Norfolk

To honor the 35th anniversary of Seuss’ infamous, Cat in the Hat, children wore papers hats similar the cat’s in the illustrations of the book. Officials with Norfolk Public Schools say the initiative is great to see because it reminds kids of the community’s support.