New Suffolk Middle School Named After Local Vietnam Veteran

Posted on February 10, 2017 by

A new middle in North Suffolk is honoring a local Air Force Colonel and Vietnam War veteran. The Suffolk School Board voted unanimously to name the new school Col. Fred Cherry Middle School.

Col. Cherry was the first and highest-ranking black officer to become a prisoner of war in Vietnam. His aircraft was shot down Oct. 22, 1965, at the age of 37.

Cherry was freed Feb. 12, 1973. He went on to retire on Sept. 1, 1981, after attending the National War College and being assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency and having served more than 30 years in the Air Force. He later founded his own engineering company.

The name was the recommendation of a six-member naming committee. The Cherry name received four votes on the committee. The other proposed names, Maritime Middle School and Northern Shores Middle School, received one vote each.

The board had to waive its own policy that requires a deceased individual to be dead for 10 years before a school is considered to be named after them.

Related posts


2016 Suffolk Holiday Parade Winners

Photos: Downtown Suffolk’s Holiday Makeover

Downtown Suffolk Gets Holiday Makeover

Mr. Peanuts Turns 100 at Suffolk Celebration



LATEST FROM hrScene

Virginia Musician To Open For Sara Evans

Virginia native, Alec Edmonds talks music career, Country for Kids Concert and more!

Read More >>

New Suffolk Middle School Named After Local Vietnam Veteran

A new middle in North Suffolk is honoring a local Air Force Colonel and Vietnam War veteran.

Read More >>

Blog: On The Run For 2017! Away We Go!

Whether you’ve been running for a while or you’re just trying to keep your New Year’s resolution, make “On The Run” your place to visit.

Read More >>

Parenting: Tired With No Regrets

WAVY News Anchor Katie Collett’s parenting blog takes a look at the moments you don’t want to miss as a parent, even after a long day.

Read More >>