AMC Hit Show Returns to Colonial Williamsburg for Production

Posted on March 5, 2017 by

AMC’s hit show is returning to film episodes at Colonial Williamsburg. The Revolutionary War drama, “TURN: Washington’s Spies”, is be in the Revolutionary City for season-four filming on Monday.

To accommodate production, the Tavern parking lot on the south side of Francis Street near Blair Street will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday, March 5 through 9 p.m. on the day of filming.

Traffic stoppages are expected on Francis Street in that area, while Waller Street will be closed between Francis and Lafayette streets most of the day. Production will likewise impact some bike and pedestrian traffic and site access in the eastern portion of the Historic Area and near the Governor’s Palace.

Colonial Williamsburg hosted four previous production visits in a partnership facilitated by the Commonwealth through the Virginia Film Office.

