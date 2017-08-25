Norfolk Record Shop Will Play Final Tune

After more than 60 years, the Groove Record Shop in Downtown Norfolk will play their final hit.

The historic music shop made the announcement on their Facebook page. The shop will have a huge sale from now until they close the doors. The sale will include everything from records, accessories, equipment to even store fixtures.

All-new and used albums will go for 40 to 50 percent off.

The Groove first opened their doors in 1949 on Church Street and closed in 1981. But then a move to Granby Street in 2014 saw the doors reopen.

The final record will spin on August 31.