Waterside District Goes Country with Addition of PBR

Posted on March 3, 2017

The toughest sports on dirt will now be featured at the Waterside District. The country-western themed bar, PBR (Pro Bull Riding), has been announced as the latest addition to the downtown Norfolk waterfront.

The soul of PBR country bars comes alive through its rich music traditions showcased by its Hot Country Night live concert series. PBR venues have welcomed some of the biggest names in country music, including Luke Bryan, Old Dominion and Justin Moore.

This will be the second PBR location in Hampton Roads, with one currently in Hampton.

In addition to live music and entertainment, PBR Norfolk will feature a dance floor, private outdoor patio and the signature mechanical bull.

