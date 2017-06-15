Enjoy Father’s Day Around Hampton Roads

Posted on June 15, 2017 by

This weekend is a celebration of the big guy, Dad. Whether they’re your dad, step-fathers, godparents, grandpas, dog parents, or just great friends take some time to plan something special.

Check out the Weekend Planner for other great events.

See anything we missed? We want to know about it! Send us an email: info@hrscene.com or submit your events to our calendar by clicking here.

Saturday, June 17

9 a.m. | Father’s Day Ice Cream Social | White’s Nursery & Garden Center
While Dad picks out his favorite gift at White’s, the whole family can cool off with a Free Ice Cream treat. Everyone can also enjoy 30% off our entire nursery department including trees, shrubs, perennials, pond plants, roses and more.

10:30 a.m. | Father’s Day Crafts and Stories | Norfolk Library – Lafayette Branch
Hear stories about awesome dads and make a craft for yours.
FREE

11 a.m. | Father’s Day Card Making Day | Norfolk Library – Blyden Branch
Make a card for the big guy.
FREE

11 a.m. | Father’s Day Storytime | Barnes & Noble Locations
Just in time for Father’s Day, this playful book follows four father-child pairs as they spend happy, silly times together, popping bubble wrap, watching cartoons and taking part in shopping cart races.
FREE

2 p.m. | Father’s Day Crafting | Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch
Come show your father how much you care by making some exciting crafts.
FREE

7:05 p.m. | Norfolk Tides vs. Louisville Bats | Harbor Park
Click here for ticket information

Sunday, June 18

9 a.m. | Father’s Day Climb | The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium
Dad is invited to climb FREE (with 1 full priced climber). All Dads will take home a special gift from The Adventure Park store while supplies last.

9 a.m. | Father’s Day Ice Cream Social | White’s Nursery & Garden Center
While Dad picks out his favorite gift at White’s, the whole family can cool off with a Free Ice Cream treat. Everyone can also enjoy 30% off our entire nursery department including trees, shrubs, perennials, pond plants, roses and more.

10 a.m. | Free Train Rides | Virginia Zoo
Dads get a free ride on the train through the zoo. Regular zoo admission applies.

12:30 p.m. | Father’s Day Brunch | Spirit Cruises
See Norfolk from a whole new perspective together and treat Dad to delicious food, fun deck games and unbeatable views from Spirit’s rooftop lounge.
Tickets starts at $59.90

1:05 p.m. | Norfolk Tides vs. Louisville Bats | Harbor Park
Click here for ticket information

1:30 p.m. | Pancakes with Papa | Slover Library
Dine on afternoon pancakes with dad and try your luck with bingo.
Registration Required – Call 757-431-7437

1:30 p.m. | Father’s Day: Game On! | Slover Library
Come celebrate your dad with a day of father/children game tournaments.
FREE

3 p.m. | Father’s Day Cruise | American Rover
A 2 hour Cruise aboard the American Rover in Downtown Norfolk. Relax with Dad as you sail the smooth waters of the Elizabeth River and Hampton Roads Harbor while enjoying snacks and music from our ship’s musician.
$38 for Adults | $22 for Children

5:30 p.m.| Father’s Day Dinner | Spirit Cruises
See Norfolk from a whole new perspective together and treat Dad to delicious food, fun deck games and unbeatable views from Spirit’s rooftop lounge.
Tickets starts at $56.90

6 p.m. | Fathers Day Concert | Bethel Baptist
The Calvary Quartet has been ministering to hearts through Gospel music for the past 20 years. Nursery care and interpretation for the hearing impaired are provided.
FREE

Related posts


Your Boardwalk Art Show, Pridefest, Juneteenth Hampton Roads Weekend

Hampton Roads Breweries Clean Up at Virginia Craft Beer Awards

Your Harborfest Hampton Roads Weekend

Your Blackbeard, Patriotic Festival, Bodacious Bazaar Hampton Roads Weekend

Leave a Reply



LATEST FROM hrScene

Photos: Founder’s Day of Caring 2017

WAVY News 10 gave back to our communities in several ways during Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

Read More >>

10 On Your Side Serves Community on Nexstar’s Founder’s Day

10 On Your Side is out assisting the Peninsula Foodbank, Meals on Wheels and ForKids as they celebrate Nexstar’s Founder’s Day.

Read More >>

NC Aquarium Provides Sea Urchins Dental Checkups

Sea urchins at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island recently received dental checkups.

Read More >>

Build Robots and Discover STEM at STIHL Tech Camp

Got a child interested in STEM and manufacturing? Then STIHL’s FREE technology camp might be for them. But signup quick, only a few spots remain.

Read More >>