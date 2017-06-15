Enjoy Father’s Day Around Hampton Roads

This weekend is a celebration of the big guy, Dad. Whether they’re your dad, step-fathers, godparents, grandpas, dog parents, or just great friends take some time to plan something special.

Saturday, June 17

9 a.m. | Father’s Day Ice Cream Social | White’s Nursery & Garden Center

While Dad picks out his favorite gift at White’s, the whole family can cool off with a Free Ice Cream treat. Everyone can also enjoy 30% off our entire nursery department including trees, shrubs, perennials, pond plants, roses and more.

10:30 a.m. | Father’s Day Crafts and Stories | Norfolk Library – Lafayette Branch

Hear stories about awesome dads and make a craft for yours.

FREE

11 a.m. | Father’s Day Card Making Day | Norfolk Library – Blyden Branch

Make a card for the big guy.

FREE

11 a.m. | Father’s Day Storytime | Barnes & Noble Locations

Just in time for Father’s Day, this playful book follows four father-child pairs as they spend happy, silly times together, popping bubble wrap, watching cartoons and taking part in shopping cart races.

FREE

2 p.m. | Father’s Day Crafting | Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch

Come show your father how much you care by making some exciting crafts.

FREE

7:05 p.m. | Norfolk Tides vs. Louisville Bats | Harbor Park

Click here for ticket information

Sunday, June 18

9 a.m. | Father’s Day Climb | The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium

Dad is invited to climb FREE (with 1 full priced climber). All Dads will take home a special gift from The Adventure Park store while supplies last.

9 a.m. | Father’s Day Ice Cream Social | White’s Nursery & Garden Center

10 a.m. | Free Train Rides | Virginia Zoo

Dads get a free ride on the train through the zoo. Regular zoo admission applies.

12:30 p.m. | Father’s Day Brunch | Spirit Cruises

See Norfolk from a whole new perspective together and treat Dad to delicious food, fun deck games and unbeatable views from Spirit’s rooftop lounge.

Tickets starts at $59.90

1:05 p.m. | Norfolk Tides vs. Louisville Bats | Harbor Park

Click here for ticket information

1:30 p.m. | Pancakes with Papa | Slover Library

Dine on afternoon pancakes with dad and try your luck with bingo.

Registration Required – Call 757-431-7437

1:30 p.m. | Father’s Day: Game On! | Slover Library

Come celebrate your dad with a day of father/children game tournaments.

FREE

3 p.m. | Father’s Day Cruise | American Rover

A 2 hour Cruise aboard the American Rover in Downtown Norfolk. Relax with Dad as you sail the smooth waters of the Elizabeth River and Hampton Roads Harbor while enjoying snacks and music from our ship’s musician.

$38 for Adults | $22 for Children

5:30 p.m.| Father’s Day Dinner | Spirit Cruises

See Norfolk from a whole new perspective together and treat Dad to delicious food, fun deck games and unbeatable views from Spirit's rooftop lounge.

Tickets starts at $56.90

6 p.m. | Fathers Day Concert | Bethel Baptist

The Calvary Quartet has been ministering to hearts through Gospel music for the past 20 years. Nursery care and interpretation for the hearing impaired are provided.

FREE