“Special Day for Special Needs” at Portsmouth Children’s Museum

The doors of the Children’s museum in Portsmouth opened early Sunday for some very special guests.

It was the museum’s third “Special Day for Special Needs” event. Families with children with special needs were invited to spend the morning in a relaxed environment at the museum. Kids could do activities, check out the exhibits, make crafts, and more.

One of the organizers says interest from the community has been growing.

“It’s absolutely been tremendous. The parents seem to appreciate this time. We have a quiet space if their children get too active or need a little cool-down time,” says Nancy Perry, the director of museums for city of Portsmouth.

Vendors were also on hand to give information to parents who may be looking for resources.

There were about 100 people at today’s event. The museum has two more special needs days already planned.