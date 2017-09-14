Norfolk Restaurant Says Cheese For Network TV

One of Norfolk’s favorite and unique restaurants is about to become a star!

The Grilled Cheese Bistro will be featured on an upcoming episode of Diners. Drive-Ins & Dives. The episode featured the downtown Granby Street spot will air Friday (Sept. 15) at 9 p.m.

To celebrate the occasion, GCB will be offering a special of their Lobster Mac & Cheese Sandwich all weekend.

Four other Norfolk restaurants, Carib Shack, Alkaline, Pendulum Fine Meats and Jessy’s Taqueria, have also been on the show hosted by Guy Fieri.