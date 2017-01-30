Portsmouth Student Melting Hearts on Baking Show

Kaniyah Cary hopes to cream the competition in the Food Network “Kids Baking Championship.”

10-year-old Kaniyah is a student at Churchland Primary & Intermediate School in Portsmouth. She is the only local contestant on the popular show.

She loves baking so much she even has her own cupcake business.

In her casting video, Kaniyah says she also loves to dance and play basketball.

The winner of the 10-week baking contest will receive $25,000. Kaniyah says if she wins, she’ll use the money to buy her own business and for culinary school.

Watch Kaniyah compete again Monday night on the Food Network at 8 p.m.



Good luck Kaniyah. Hampton Roads will be rooting for you!