Virginia ABC Offering Holiday Discounts

Now is the time to stock up on libations for your holiday entertaining. All Virginia ABC stores are celebrating the season with several sales.

For the first time, the stores are offering pre-Thanksgiving discounts. Door Buster Days are November 13 – 15. You can get some of their best-selling 1.75L size products for 15-20 percent off. There is a limit of three bottles per product per day during the sale. Click here to see which products are included.

Then, back by popular demand, the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is offering discounts on Black Friday, November 24. For one day only, spend between $75 and $99 and get 15 percent off your entire purchase; spend more than $100 and you’ll receive 20 percent off.

If you prefer to do all your shopping online, there’s a deal for you too. On Cyber Monday, November 27, get 20 percent off select products on the Virginia ABC online store. You’ll be notified when your order is ready for pickup at the store of your choice.