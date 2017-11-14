Virginia ABC Offering Holiday Discounts

Posted on November 14, 2017 by

Now is the time to stock up on libations for your holiday entertaining. All Virginia ABC stores are celebrating the season with several sales.

For the first time, the stores are offering pre-Thanksgiving discounts. Door Buster Days are November 13 – 15. You can get some of their best-selling 1.75L size products for 15-20 percent off. There is a limit of three bottles per product per day during the sale. Click here to see which products are included.

Then, back by popular demand, the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is offering discounts on Black Friday, November 24. For one day only, spend between $75 and $99 and get 15 percent off your entire purchase; spend more than $100 and you’ll receive 20 percent off.

If you prefer to do all your shopping online, there’s a deal for you too. On Cyber Monday, November 27, get 20 percent off select products on the Virginia ABC online store.  You’ll be notified when your order is ready for pickup at the store of your choice.

Related posts




LATEST FROM hrScene

Virginia ABC Offering Holiday Discounts

Now is the time to stock up on libations for your holiday entertaining.

Read More >>

Photos: Virginia Fashion Week

Click here to see the photos from the 2017 Virginia Fashion Week held in Norfolk Saturday, November 11.

Read More >>

March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction 2017

The March of Dimes held its annual Signature Chefs Auction Sunday night at The Founders Inn and Spa.

Read More >>

Candid with Macy Causey: Defying the Odds

16-year-old NASCAR Late Model Driver, Macy Causey joins us for a candid conversation.

Read More >>