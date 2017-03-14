Pi Day Deals

Posted on March 14, 2017 by

Tuesday, March 14 is Pi Day – which celebrates the never ending number 3.14159…

It’s a popular day for deals on a variety of pies!

Here’s our list. Comment below if you know of any more local deals you’d like us to add.

 

 

Bojangles – Get 3 sweet potato pies for $3.14 all day

Boston MarketPrint out this coupon to get a free chicken pot pie with the purchase of a meal and drink

Domino’s Pizza – Get a medium two-topping pan pizza for $8.99

Farm Fresh – Buy One Get One Free pizzas

Harris Teeter – $3.14 Take N Bake pizzas and 6-9 inch Fresh Foods Market pies

Papa John’s2-topping large or pan pizza for $9.99

My Pi Custom Pizza  – Take advantage of their $6 for any signature custom pizza until 6 p.m. offer. There are locations in Hampton and Newport News.

Pizza Hut – Get a large 2-topping pizza for only $7.99 for the entire month of March. Online orders only.

The Fresh MarketSave $3.14 on their Old Fashioned Apple Pie, which is baked in store.

ThinkGeekFree Pi Day t-shirt when you order $31.41 worth of merchandise and use coupon code PIOUS.

Your Pie – Great deals, with $3.14 pizza, combos and craft beers. 2 pizzas per person. They even created a Facebook event for the occasion. There are locations in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Whole Foods – Take $3.14 off large bakery pies and large Take and Bake Pizzas.

Best Buy – Today only, get the original American Pie movie for $3.14

Related posts




LATEST FROM hrScene

Pi Day Deals

Celebrate the day dedicated to math, with some great local deals!

Read More >>

Runners, Spectators Brave Cold Temps for One City Marathon

Despite an unseasonably cold day, people gathered in Newport News for the 3rd annual One City Marathon.

Read More >>

Jerry Seinfeld To Deliver Stand-up Routine At Chrysler Hall In June

Comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld is scheduled to perform a stand-up routine in June at Chrysler Hall.

Read More >>

Menchville Sticks With Art For Hallway Murals

Students at Menchville in Newport News came up with a creative and unique way to spruce up the hallways of the high school.

Read More >>