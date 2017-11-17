Local Closings on Thanksgiving

Check out these important dates and closings to plan accordingly for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

See anything we missed? We want to know about it! Send us an email at info@hrscene.com.

Waste and Collection Services

Hampton

No Regular Trash Collection on Nov. 23-24

Chesapeake

Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, Nov. 24

Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 25

Newport News

Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, Nov. 24

Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 25

Norfolk

Thursday’s route will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 25

Portsmouth

Thursday’s route will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 22

Suffolk

Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, Nov. 24

Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 25

Businesses will still be collected on Friday, Nov. 24

Virginia Beach

Thursday’s route will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 25

Schools

Chesapeake

All Schools Early Release on Nov. 22

All Schools and Offices Closed on Nov. 23-24

Regular schedule resumes Monday Nov. 27

Hampton

All Schools and Offices Closed on Nov. 22 – 24

Regular schedule resumes Monday Nov. 27

Newport News

Offices are open 1/2 day Nov. 22

All Schools Closed Nov. 22-24

Regular schedule resumes Monday Nov. 27

Norfolk

All Schools Early Release on Nov. 22

All Schools and Offices Closed on Nov. 23-24

Regular schedule resumes Monday Nov. 27

Portsmouth

All Schools Early Release on Nov. 22

All Schools and Offices Closed on Nov. 23-24

Regular schedule resumes Monday Nov. 27

Suffolk

All Schools Early Release on Nov. 22

All Schools and Offices Closed on Nov. 23-24

Regular schedule resumes Monday Nov. 27

Virginia Beach

All Schools Early Release on Nov. 22

All Schools and Offices Closed on Nov. 23-24

Regular schedule resumes Monday Nov. 27

Banks

ABNB Credit Union

Closed Thanksgiving Day – Nov. 23

Bank of America

Closed Thanksgiving Day – Nov. 23

Bayport Credit Union

Closed Thanksgiving Day – Nov. 23

Closed Thanksgiving Observed – Nov. 24

Langley Federal Credit Union

Closed Thanksgiving Day – Nov. 23

Closed Thanksgiving Observed – Nov. 24

Navy Federal Credit Union

Closed Thanksgiving Day – Nov. 23

PNC Bank

Closed Thanksgiving Day – Nov. 23

Wells Fargo

Closed Thanksgiving Day- Nov. 23

Parcel Services

FedEx

Stores Closed/No Delivery on Thanksgiving – Nov. 23

Modified Service for FedEx Express Only on Thanksgiving Observed – Nov. 24

UPS (United Parcel Service)

No Pick Up or Delivering on Thanksgiving – Nov. 23

USPS ( United States Postal Service)

Post Offices Closed/No Delivery on Thanksgiving – Nov. 23

City Services (Libraries/Courthouses)

Chesapeake

Offices Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Thanksgiving Observed – Nov. 23 – 24

Hampton

Offices Closed on Thanksgiving Day – Nov. 23

Newport News

Offices Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Day After Thanksgiving – Nov. 23 – 24

Norfolk

Offices Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Day After Thanksgiving – Nov. 23 – 24

Portsmouth

Offices Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Day After Thanksgiving – Nov. 23 – 24

Suffolk

Offices Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Day After Thanksgiving – Nov. 23 – 24

Virginia Beach

Offices Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Day After Thanksgiving – Nov. 23 – 24

Williamsburg/James City County

Offices Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Day After Thanksgiving – Nov. 23 – 24