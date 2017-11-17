Local Closings on Thanksgiving

Check out these important dates and closings to plan accordingly for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
See anything we missed? We want to know about it! Send us an email at info@hrscene.com.
Waste and Collection Services
Hampton
No Regular Trash Collection on Nov. 23-24
Chesapeake
Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, Nov. 24
Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 25
Newport News
Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, Nov. 24
Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 25
Norfolk
Thursday’s route will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 25
Portsmouth
Thursday’s route will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 22
Suffolk
Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, Nov. 24
Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 25
Businesses will still be collected on Friday, Nov. 24
Virginia Beach
Thursday’s route will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 25
Schools
Chesapeake
All Schools Early Release on Nov. 22
All Schools and Offices Closed on Nov. 23-24
Regular schedule resumes Monday Nov. 27
Hampton
All Schools and Offices Closed on Nov. 22 – 24
Regular schedule resumes Monday Nov. 27
Newport News
Offices are open 1/2 day Nov. 22
All Schools Closed Nov. 22-24
Regular schedule resumes Monday Nov. 27
Norfolk
All Schools Early Release on Nov. 22
All Schools and Offices Closed on Nov. 23-24
Regular schedule resumes Monday Nov. 27
Portsmouth
All Schools Early Release on Nov. 22
All Schools and Offices Closed on Nov. 23-24
Regular schedule resumes Monday Nov. 27
Suffolk
All Schools Early Release on Nov. 22
All Schools and Offices Closed on Nov. 23-24
Regular schedule resumes Monday Nov. 27
Virginia Beach
All Schools Early Release on Nov. 22
All Schools and Offices Closed on Nov. 23-24
Regular schedule resumes Monday Nov. 27
Banks
ABNB Credit Union
Closed Thanksgiving Day – Nov. 23
Bank of America
Closed Thanksgiving Day – Nov. 23
Bayport Credit Union
Closed Thanksgiving Day – Nov. 23
Closed Thanksgiving Observed – Nov. 24
Langley Federal Credit Union
Closed Thanksgiving Day – Nov. 23
Closed Thanksgiving Observed – Nov. 24
Navy Federal Credit Union
Closed Thanksgiving Day – Nov. 23
PNC Bank
Closed Thanksgiving Day – Nov. 23
Wells Fargo
Closed Thanksgiving Day- Nov. 23
Parcel Services
FedEx
Stores Closed/No Delivery on Thanksgiving – Nov. 23
Modified Service for FedEx Express Only on Thanksgiving Observed – Nov. 24
UPS (United Parcel Service)
No Pick Up or Delivering on Thanksgiving – Nov. 23
USPS ( United States Postal Service)
Post Offices Closed/No Delivery on Thanksgiving – Nov. 23
City Services (Libraries/Courthouses)
Chesapeake
Offices Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Thanksgiving Observed – Nov. 23 – 24
Hampton
Offices Closed on Thanksgiving Day – Nov. 23
Newport News
Offices Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Day After Thanksgiving – Nov. 23 – 24
Norfolk
Offices Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Day After Thanksgiving – Nov. 23 – 24
Portsmouth
Offices Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Day After Thanksgiving – Nov. 23 – 24
Suffolk
Offices Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Day After Thanksgiving – Nov. 23 – 24
Virginia Beach
Offices Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Day After Thanksgiving – Nov. 23 – 24
Williamsburg/James City County
Offices Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Day After Thanksgiving – Nov. 23 – 24