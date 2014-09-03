hrScene Guide to Harborfest
Celebrating America’s largest, longest-running, free maritime festival in its 41st year, Norfolk Harborfest is June 9-11, 2017.
For three memorable days, the historic waterfront festival offers a weekend packed with thrilling activities on land and sea to include tall ships and the Parade of Sail, artisan foods and beverages, work boat races, unique and unusual performances, one of the largest fireworks shows on the East Coast, family games and activities, national and regional entertainment, and much more.
Festival Map
Find all the best attractions at this year's Harborfest! Our interactive map will make sure you never have to search through the crowd for the activities you want to do the most.
Click here to see all the fun!!
Click here to see all the fun!!
Stage Schedule
Here's where to see the amazing national and local acts on stage at Harborfest all weekend long!
Click here to see the full stage schedule
Click here to see the full stage schedule
Land Activities
From dining and drinks to pirates and mermaids, Harborfest has something for everyone! Check out the happenings during this year's event.
Click here for a list of land events at Harborfest
Click here for a list of land events at Harborfest
Water Activities
Harborfest is all about the water! There are so many amazing events happening on the river that will astound and delight.
Click here for a complete list of events on the water
Click here for a complete list of events on the water
Harborfest Photos
Peek in on all the fun happening at this year's Harborfest! Then share your own: info@hrscene.com
Click here to go to the gallery.
Click here to go to the gallery.
Fireworks
Parade of Sail
The spectacular Norfolk Harborfest Parade of Sail will enter the Downtown Norfolk Harbor on Friday, June 9th at approximately noon. Check back here to watch the Parade of Sail LIVE!
Click here to watch the Parade of Sail
Click here to watch the Parade of Sail
Visiting Ships
Take a look at the ships that will be in our beautiful waters for Harborfest!
Click here for details about this year's visiting ships
Click here for details about this year's visiting ships
General information
Celebrating America's largest, longest-running, free maritime festival in its 41st year, Norfolk Harborfest® is happening June 9-11, 2017.
Click here for hours and more general information
Click here for hours and more general information
Parking
There are more than 19,000 metered and garage parking spaces in Downtown Norfolk within walking distance to the park or on the NET bus route. There are also public transportation options through HRT.
Click here to find a parking garage or parking information
Click here to find a parking garage or parking information