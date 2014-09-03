hr Scene Guide to Harborfest

Celebrating America’s largest, longest-running, free maritime festival in its 41st year, Norfolk Harborfest is June 9-11, 2017.

For three memorable days, the historic waterfront festival offers a weekend packed with thrilling activities on land and sea to include tall ships and the Parade of Sail, artisan foods and beverages, work boat races, unique and unusual performances, one of the largest fireworks shows on the East Coast, family games and activities, national and regional entertainment, and much more.

Festival Map



Click here to see all the fun!! Find all the best attractions at this year's Harborfest! Our interactive map will make sure you never have to search through the crowd for the activities you want to do the most.

Stage Schedule



Click here to see the full stage schedule Here's where to see the amazing national and local acts on stage at Harborfest all weekend long!

Land Activities



Click here for a list of land events at Harborfest From dining and drinks to pirates and mermaids, Harborfest has something for everyone! Check out the happenings during this year's event.

Water Activities



Click here for a complete list of events on the water Harborfest is all about the water! There are so many amazing events happening on the river that will astound and delight.

Fireworks



The Norfolk Harborfest Fireworks Display Presented by WAVY TV 10 is one of the largest waterfront pyrotechnics shows on the East Coast. Watch them LIVE here Saturday, June 10th at 9:30 p.m.

Parade of Sail



Click here to watch the Parade of Sail The spectacular Norfolk Harborfest Parade of Sail will enter the Downtown Norfolk Harbor on Friday, June 9th at approximately noon. Check back here to watch the Parade of Sail LIVE!

Visiting Ships



Click here for details about this year's visiting ships Take a look at the ships that will be in our beautiful waters for Harborfest!

General information



Meet WAVY



Meet your favorite WAVY TV-10 and FOX43 personalities at Harborfest!