Parade of Sail – Harborfest 2017

The spectacular Norfolk Harborfest Parade of Sail, under the direction of the Virginia Pilots Association, will enter the Downtown Norfolk Harbor at approximately Noon.

Following tradition, this impressive fleet will include tall ships, Navy ships, USCG Cutters, Public Safety vessels, character vessels, sleek power cruisers, sailing craft, antique and classic wooden boats, military vessels, tugs and more!

Thousands of onlookers stationed at vantage points along the Elizabeth River will be able to witness this expansive fleet as it dances down the river towards Town Point Park.