Hampton Roads 4th of July Fireworks Shows & Celebrations

No one is a stranger to the history that surrounds Hampton Roads. So when we celebrate America’s birthday, we do it big!

Check out some great 4th of July fireworks and celebrations going on. Also check out the Weekend Planner for other events happening during the long weekend.

See anything we missed? We want to know about it! Send us an email: info@hrscene.com or submit your events to our calendar by clicking here.

Chesapeake

Monday, July 3 – 5 p.m. | Celebrate Freedom – Concert & Fireworks | Chesapeake City Park

Celebrate America’s Birthday with the U.S. Army TRADOC Band from Fort Eustis, VA, providing stirring patriotic sounds. Following the concert, fireworks by Pyrotechnico will illuminate the dark sky after sunset.

FREE

Tuesday, July 4 – 10 a.m. | 37th Annual South Norfolk Parade & Picnic in the Park | Lakeside Park

Parade, entertainment, food, games and paddleboat rides! The parade steps off at 10 a.m. and the picnic is at 11 a.m.

FREE

Hampton

Tuesday, July 4 – 10 a.m. | Flag Ceremony in honor of President Monroe | Flagstaff Bastion near Casemate Museum

Visit Fort Monroe for a patriotic flag ceremony at the Flagstaff Bastion inside the stone fort in observance of the 186th anniversary of the death of President James Monroe.

FREE

Tuesday, July 4 – 10 a.m. | Fourth at the Fort | Fort Monroe

Celebrate Independence Day at Fort Monroe with a full day of activities beginning at 10 a.m. until 9:45 p.m. The evening will end with a spectacular 15-minute fireworks presented by Pyrotecnico and will be launched from Mill Creek.

FREE

Newport News

Tuesday, July 4 – First show starts at 5 p.m. | July 4th Spirit of America Laser Show | Virginia Living Museum

Join us in the Abbitt Planetarium for a celebration of America. Spirit of America mixes great patriotic music with America-inspired rock & roll and songs that have defined American music. Rock on to great artists like John Fogerty, Garth Brooks, Lee Greenwood and so many, many more.

$3 for members | $6 for non-members

Tuesday, July 4 – 7 p.m. | 4th of July Stars in the Sky | Victory Landing Park

Free children’s rides with giant slides, moon bounces, obstacle courses, and free face painting. Food vendors will be on site selling a variety of items including funnel cakes, hot dogs, hamburgers, and frozen treats. Entertainment will be provided by The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band “The Blue Aces.” A spectacular fireworks show by the internationally award winning fireworks company Pyrotecnico.

FREE

Norfolk

Friday, June 30 – 6 p.m. | Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks | Ocean View Beach Park

The TGOV Beach Music Concert Series is a great way to start the weekend with Live Music, children’s activities, food, beverages and more. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

FREE

Saturday, July 1 & Monday, July 3 – 7:05 p.m. | Norfolk Tides Postgame Fireworks | Harbor Park

Click here for ticket information

Tuesday, July 4 – 5 p.m. | The 35th Annual AT&T Fourth of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks | Town Point Park

Leave the grillng to us on the 4th of July and bring your family and friends down to Town Point Park. Guests can buy traditional all American fare, including hot dogs, hamburgers, barbecue, seafood, buttered corn on the cob, juicy watermelon, lemonade with all the fixin’s and much more available for purchase. Relax on the lawn and enjoy the live entertainment, then watch as the sky lights up with the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

FREE

Portsmouth

Tuesday, July 4 – 8:30 a.m. | Historic Cradock’s 99th Patriotic Salute | Afton Square

Come join the Cradock Civic League and the Community to start your 4th of July celebration.

FREE

Tuesday, July 4 – 8:30 a.m. | Fourth of July Stars and Stripes Forever Concert: Tidewater Concert Band | Portside Park

Join us for a free patriotic concert, saluting the 250th Anniversary of the NNSY featuring the Tidewater Concert Band and stay for the fireworks immediately following the concert.

FREE

Tuesday, July 4 – 8:30 a.m. | Fourth of July Fireworks | Portside Park

Watch the fireworks on the water in Portsmouth. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. following a special concert from the Tidewater Concert Band at Portside Park at 8 p.m.

FREE

Suffolk

Tuesday, July 4 – 5:30 p.m. | Stars & Stripes Spectacular | Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina

Enjoy the Stars and Stripes Spectacular, as the skies of Suffolk light up with the firework show over the Nansemond River at Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina. The park will open at 5:30pm with entertainment, children’s activities, local merchandise vendors and food choices available. The firework show will begin at 9 p.m., for the whole family to enjoy.

FREE

Virginia Beach

Tuesday, July 4 – 8 a.m. | Fourth of July Patriotic Boat Parade | Starts in Osprey Bay (Teal Crescent)

For the 14th year, the Sandbridge Yacht Club and its commodore will be leading a patriotic boat parade through the canals and waters of the Back Bay on the Fourth of July. Over the years, the number of boats taking part has more than quadrupled, making this a much-anticipated event in Sandbridge.

FREE

Tuesday, July 4 – 4 p.m. | July 4th Celebration | Mount Trashmore

Celebrate with your friends and family at our annual July 4th Celebration at Mount Trashmore Park. Fireworks begin at 9:30 pm.

FREE | Parking is $10

Tuesday, July 4 – 7 p.m. | Stars & Stripes Explosion & Fireworks | Dairy Queen Grill & Chill 17th Street Park

Multiple live performances on oceanfront stages will attract thousands of visitors and residents. Scheduled live entertainment offers something for everyone: patriotic and classical to tribute bands, and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

FREE

Tuesday, July 4 – 8:30 p.m. | Fireworks at Sandbridge | Mill Pond

The fireworks this year will go on as they have for the last six years.

FREE

Williamsburg/Yorktown

Tuesday, July 4 – 8 a.m. | 2017 Yorktown Fourth of July Celebration | Yorktown Waterfront

The morning starts with a Yorktown Independence Day 8K run and 5K walk at York High School followed by a patriotic parade along Water and Main Streets. Evening activities include a bell-ringing ceremony, patriotic concert, and an amazing fireworks display over the York River. Bring your flags; wear red,white, and blue; and celebrate America. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

FREE

Tuesday, July 4 – 9 a.m. | Fourth of July Celebration | Colonial Williamsburg

There’s no better place to celebrate our nation’s birth than on historic Duke of Gloucester Street. You’ll enjoy torchlit musical performances, readings of the Declaration of Independence, hands-on activities, and stunning fireworks. Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.

FREE

Tuesday, July 4 – 9 a.m. | Liberty Celebration | American Revolution Museum at Yorktown

Visitors can enjoy music, interpretive programs, military drills and artillery demonstrations, and learn about the challenges that faced our nation’s founders, including those who signed the Declaration of Independence.

$12.00 for adults | $7.00 for ages 6-12 | Children under 6 are free.