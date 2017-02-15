Hampton Roads Presidents Day Closings

On the third Monday of February each year, we celebrate our American Presidents.

Because of the winter storm that hit the area earlier in the year, some school systems are using the holiday for make-up days. Make sure to check in your city’s section if you are unsure whether there is school or not.

Here’s a list of city governments and services that are closed on Presidents Day, Monday, February 20.

Chesapeake

In observance of the upcoming Presidents Day holiday, all City offices, courts, libraries and community centers will be closed on Monday, February 20. Library book drops will remain open for the return of materials.

There will be no changes to the trash or recycling collection schedules. Normal operating schedules will resume on Tuesday, February 21.

Schools are CLOSED.

Hampton

City schools and offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 for Presidents Day. Trash pickup normally scheduled for that Monday will be made Wednesday, Feb. 22. Go online for the complete closing list.

Schools are CLOSED.

Newport News

Newport News City offices will be closed on Monday, February 20th, in observance of Presidents Day. This includes City Hall, City offices at City Center at Oyster Point, Newport News Waterworks’ customer services offices, the Public Works Operations Center and both locations of the Treasurer’s Office and Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office (City Hall and Denbigh). The Recovery Operation Center (formerly the Compost and Drop Off Facility), located at 550 Atkinson Way, will also be closed on Presidents’ Day.

All Newport News Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, February 20.

All garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections for the week will be delayed one day, i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday.

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, which serves the residents of Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson and York County, will be open on Monday, February 20.

Schools are CLOSED.

Norfolk

The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including City Hall, will close on Monday, February 20 in observance of Presidents Day. The closures include all libraries, recreation facilities, pools and computer resource centers. City offices will reopen at regular business hours on Tuesday, February 21.

The Commissioner of the Revenue and City Treasurer offices, Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court will close on Monday, February 20 and reopen the following day.

Requests for bulk waste collection on Tuesday, February 21 must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, February 17. Call The Norfolk Cares IMPACT Center at (757) 664-6510 or fill out a request online www.norfolk.gov and click on the Request Tracker.

Norfolk Residents can drop-off unwanted E-waste at the Division of Towing and Recovery located at 1188-A Lance Road.

Schools are CLOSED.

Portsmouth

The offices of the City of Portsmouth including public libraries and recreation centers will be closed on Monday, February 20 in observance of the Presidents Day Holiday.

Trash Collection There will be no trash, bulk, or recycling collections on Monday, February 20. All Monday routes will be rescheduled for collection on Wednesday, February 22.

For more information, call the Division of Waste Management at 393-8663.

Schools are OPEN.

Suffolk

In observance of the Presidents Day holiday, Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday, February 20, 2017. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, February 21.

Suffolk Public Works Department will pick up trash as scheduled next week. TFC Recycling will also conduct their normal recycling collection routes. Suffolk Public Works Department reminds you that trash must be placed at curbside no later than 7 a.m. on the day of collection. For more information on refuse collection, please call Public Works at 514-7630.

Suffolk Transit will operate on a normal schedule on Monday, February 20th.

Suffolk Joint Use Recreation Centers will be open for before and after school programs and for scheduled youth league athletic practices on Monday, February 20. The East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Community Center will be closed Monday, February 20.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed Monday, February 20th and will reopen on Tuesday, February 21st at 10 a.m.

Schools are OPEN.

Virginia Beach

All courts are closed, but other than that everything else is operating as normal.

Schools are OPEN.

Williamsburg

City offices will be closed on Monday February 20. This includes the Municipal Building, Quarterpath Recreation Center and the Williamsburg-JCC Courthouse on Monticello Street.

Normal Operating Hours

Waller Mill Park – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Williamsburg Regional Library

Garbage Collection – collected on Monday as scheduled.

Schools are CLOSED.

