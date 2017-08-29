Labor Day 2017 Hampton Roads Closings

On Monday, September 4, a large number of Americans will not be working. It’s Labor Day!

Many city offices will be closed in observance of the national holiday. So, get out and enjoy yourself before the kids head back to school, just don’t plan on going to certain libraries or the DMV.

Chesapeake

City offices: Closed Monday, September 4

Courts: Closed Monday, September 4

Libraries and community centers: Closed Sunday, September 3 & Monday, September 4

Trash pick up: No change, as there is no regular Monday pick-ups

Hampton

City Offices: Closed Monday, Sept. 4

City Schools: Closed Monday, Sept. 4

Garbage Collection: No recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection on Sept. 4.

Monday’s collection will be made Sept. 6

Landfill Open from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4

Yard Waste Site Closed Monday, Sept. 4

Street Sweeping: No sweeping Monday, Sept. 4, makeup day is Saturday, Sept. 9

Libraries: Closed Monday, Sept. 4

Courts: Closed Monday, Sept. 4

Health Dept./Clinics: Closed Monday, Sept. 4

Social Services: Closed Monday, Sept. 4

Golf Courses: Open Monday, Sept. 4

Libraries: Open Monday, Sept. 4

James T. Wilson Fishing Pier: Open Monday, Sept. 4

Bluebird Gap Farm: Open Sept. 4

Sandy Bottom Nature Park: Open Sept. 4

Hampton History Museum: Open Sept. 4 (offices closed)

All community centers: Closed Monday, Sept. 4

Tennis Center: Open Sept. 4

Hampton Aquatic Center: Open Sept. 4

Treasurer’s Office & Commissioner of Revenue’s Office: Closed Monday, Sept. 4

Charles H. Taylor Arts Center: Closed Monday, Sept. 4

James City County

County offices: Closed

Closed James City County Recreation Center and Abram Frink Jr. Community Center: Closed

Closed All County Parks: Open

Open Libraries: Closed Sept. 3 and 4

Closed Sept. 3 and 4 Courts: Closed

Newport News

Newport News City offices: Closed Monday, September 4

Courts: Closed Monday, September 4

Libraries: Closed Monday, September 4

Landfill: Closed Monday, September 4

Solid waste collections (garbage, recycling & bulk waste): Will move forward by one day. Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday.

Norfolk

Norfolk City offices: Closed Monday, September 4.

All Libraries: Closed Monday, September 4.

Trash pick up: No change to collection service.

Portsmouth

The municipal offices of the City of Portsmouth, including Portsmouth Public Library and all city recreation centers, will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 4.

There will be no garbage, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, September 4. All Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, September 6. For more information about garbage, recycling, or bulk collections, please call the Division of Waste Management at 393-8663.

On Labor Day, the public parks will be open from dawn to dusk with no attendants on duty.

Smithfield

All town offices closed. There will be NO CHANGE to the refuse collection schedule in the Town of Smithfield on Labor Day, Monday, September 4. Bay Disposal and Recycling will pick up as normal during this holiday week.

Suffolk

Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday, September 4. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, September 5 at 8:30 a.m.

Suffolk Public Works Department will pick up trash as scheduled next week. TFC Recycling will also conduct their normal recycling collection routes. Suffolk Public Works Department reminds you that trash must be placed at curbside no later than 7 a.m. on the day of collection. For more information on refuse collection, please call Public Works at 514-7630.

Suffolk Transit will be closed on Monday, September 4. Operations will resume on Tuesday, September 5.

All Suffolk Parks & Recreation joint use recreation facilities will be closed. Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Constant’s Wharf, Sleepy Hole, Bennett’s Creek) will remain open Monday, September 4; however, no park attendant will be on duty.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed.

Virginia Beach

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be CLOSED:

All City of Virginia Beach offices

All Virginia Beach community recreation centers

All Virginia Beach public libraries

Only TCC/City Joint-Use Library will be closed Sept. 2, 3 & 4

All Virginia Beach city public schools and administration offices

Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Thoroughgood House and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts administrative offices and Box Office

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices

Virginia Beach City Landfill & Resource Recovery Center

Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Public Health Department

Williamsburg

City offices will be closed on Monday, September 4 for the Labor Day Holiday.

Garbage collection will be bumped one day:

Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

York County

York County government offices and courts will follow the schedule listed below for the Labor Day holiday Monday, September 4: