Memorial Day Ceremonies Around Hampton Roads

Memorial Day is the holiday where we take time to remember those who lost their lives in the service of our country. With the huge military community in Hampton Roads there are dedication ceremonies all over the area throughout the day.

Take some time with your family and loved ones and pay your respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Chesapeake

11 a.m. | Memorial Day Ceremony | Chesapeake City Hall

The keynote speaker will be Captain Rich McDaniel, United States Navy. The theme of the ceremony is the 100th Anniversary of World War One. The ceremony will include remarks by Dr. Alan P. Krasnoff, Mayor, City of Chesapeake, the placing of plaques honoring veterans and the laying of wreaths to honor the fallen. Special music will be provided by the Western Branch High School Band and The United States Fleet Force Command Band. The national anthem will be sung by Ms. Kimberly Combs. A picnic will be provided by the Deep Creek Puritans after the ceremony.



Hampton

10 a.m. | Memorial Day Ceremony at National Cemetery | Hampton National Cemetery

National Cemetery Administration will host Memorial Day ceremonies at VA national cemeteries across the country with the help of local communities. Each cemetery and community will add their own special touch of patriotism and “thanks” during the events.

Newport News

11 a.m. | Memorial Day Celebration | Victory Arch

Sponsored by American Legion Braxton-Perkins Post #25, this annual ceremony is held at 11 a.m. at the Victory Arch, 25th Street & West Avenue, in downtown Newport News. After the ceremony, the public is invited learn about America’s rich military heritage at the Virginia War Museum. Visit the museum on Memorial Day and receive $1 off the admission price.

7:30 p.m. | Memorial Day Army Training & Doctrine Command Band | Oyster Point at Town Center

Honor and remember those who served in this beloved annual tradition, with U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command Band. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, this event is free and open to the public.

Norfolk

10 a.m. | Memorial Day Ceremony | Wisconsin Square

Join the City of Norfolk and the Mayor’s Commission on Veteran’s Affairs as we honor those service members who made the ultimate sacrifice. Featured speaker will be Rep. Scott Taylor, a former Navy Seal and Operation Iraqi Freedom wounded veteran. Other speakers include Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander and HMCS Mike O’Shea, USN (retired), event chair. The U.S. Army TRADOC Band will play. The Norfolk Combined Veterans Organizations will have a POW/MIA table.

10:30 a.m. | Memorial Day Dedication | Calvary Cemetery

Boy Scouts salute and dedication to veterans, flag placement in the veterans memorial section. Light refreshments follow.

Portsmouth

10 a.m. | 133rd Annual Memorial Day Parade and Vietnam War Memorial Service | High Street

A Portsmouth tradition since 1884. Annually, the Memorial Day Parade salutes the service and sacrifices of the men and women of the United States Armed Forces and celebrates Portsmouth’s proud military heritage. This year’s parade will include floats, marching band units, armed forces units, lots of excitement and much more.

Virginia Beach

12 p.m. | Annual Tidewater Veteran’s Memorial Day Ceremony | Resort Area – 19th Street

This event has taken place for close to 30 years at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial, across from the Convention Center. It is free and open to the public. Join for a 21-Rifle Salute provided by the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Honor Guard Unit Rifle Team, a magnificent fly over by “Warbirds” provided by the Military Aviation Museum and a key-note address given by Congressman Scott Taylor.

Williamsburg

10 a.m. | Memorial Day Ceremony | Grace Episcopal Church

Ceremony followed by the playing of “Taps” and replacement of flags “with Honors” of the 83 known veterans that were members of the church.

12 p.m. | Memorial Day Ceremony | York Hall

York County Historical Committee Memorial Day Ceremony. Posting of colors, historical re-enactors, guest speaker, and the placing of flowers. York Hall, 301 Main Street.

2 p.m. | Patriotic Concert featuring the USAF Concert Band | Merchant’s Square at Colonial Williamsburg

Join friends in Merchants Square this Memorial Day for patriotic tunes from the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band.