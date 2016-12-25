Newport News Restaurant Provides Meals to Service Members and Families

In the holiday spirit, a cafe on the Peninsula opened its doors this Christmas to service members and their families. Marc Holloway, who is an Army veteran himself, is owner of Cafe 111. The restaurant is named after the 111th Army unit he served in.

Holloway opened his shop at City Center at Oyster Point in Newport News this morning to more than 50 soldiers, airmen and marines.

They served up ham, turkey, green beans and mashed potatoes. Chef Marc says he didn’t want anyone celebrating the holiday alone.

Chef Marc opened Cafe 111 in May. He hopes to continue Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners every year as a thank you to local men and women in the military.