Local Teens in Running for Military Child of the Year

Four teens from the Hampton Roads area are in the running for the title of Military Child of the Year and two others are being recognized for their innovative thinking.

Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit, received nearly 400 nominations this year and narrowed down the list to 90 semifinalists nationwide.

The six children, representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard, chosen for the Military Child of the Year® Award will each receive $10,000. The winners will be selected based on scholarship, volunteerism, leadership and extracurricular involvement.

Additionally, there is a 2017 Military Child of the Year® Award for Innovation presented by Booz Allen Hamilton. 17-year-olds Noah Freye from Chesapeake (Navy), and Cierra Williams-Carter of Virginia Beach (Navy) are among the 20 semifinalists for the Innovation award. The recipient will be rewarded with $10,000 and a mentorship by Booz Allen Hamilton employees to advance the winner’s project.

The winners will be flown to Washington to receive their awards from high-ranking military leaders in April.

More information about the Military Child of the Year® Awards: www.militarychildoftheyear.org