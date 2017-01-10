Local Teens in Running for Military Child of the Year

Posted on January 10, 2017 by
military-child-of-the-year-semifinalists

Four teens from the Hampton Roads area are in the running for the title of Military Child of the Year and two others are being recognized for their innovative thinking.

Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit, received nearly 400 nominations this year and narrowed down the list to 90 semifinalists nationwide.

The six children, representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard, chosen for the Military Child of the Year® Award will each receive $10,000. The winners will be selected based on scholarship, volunteerism, leadership and extracurricular involvement.

Additionally, there is a 2017 Military Child of the Year® Award for Innovation presented by Booz Allen Hamilton. 17-year-olds Noah Freye from Chesapeake (Navy), and Cierra Williams-Carter of Virginia Beach (Navy) are among the 20 semifinalists for the Innovation award. The recipient will be rewarded with $10,000 and a mentorship by Booz Allen Hamilton employees to advance the winner’s project.

The winners will be flown to Washington to receive their awards from high-ranking military leaders in April.

More information about the Military Child of the Year® Awards: www.militarychildoftheyear.org

Related posts

Sailor Snow Angels Sailors aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower had a little fun during Saturday's snow.
Ike Sailors Make Snow Angels
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breonna Veal)
Trees for Troops 2016
161113-N-VC599-069 NORFOLK (Nov. 13, 2016) the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/Released)
Navy Families Reunited After USS Stout Homecoming
cg
Norfolk Coast Guard Lt. Runs Ironman Races for Fallen Hokies



LATEST FROM hrScene

Local Teens in Running for Military Child of the Year

Four teens from the Hampton Roads area are in the running for the title of Military Child of the Year and two others are being recognized for their innovative thinking.

Read More >>

Ike Sailors Make Snow Angels

Sailors aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower had a little fun during Saturday’s snow event.

Read More >>

Do You Have Hampton Roads’ Ugliest Recliner?

Enter now to win a new recliner from Great Bridge Furniture and a Big Game party experience on February 5 at DAVE & BUSTER’S.

Read More >>

Local Services Impacted by Winter Storm Helena

Check out a list of cancelled city service from the weekend into Monday due to Winter Storm Helena.

Read More >>