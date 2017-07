The family of Master Sergeant David Elliot got a big surprise when they were asked to throw out the first pitch at a Peninsula Pilots game in Hampton.

🇺🇸 Moments bigger than the game.@PeninsulaPilots welcomed home Master Sergeant David Elliot as he surprised his family during first pitch. pic.twitter.com/bJ22o4Z3Qw — Coastal Plain League (@CPLBaseball) July 27, 2017

(Video courtesy of the Coastal Plains League Twitter account)