The USS Harry S. Truman made a trip down the Elizabeth River on Friday morning.

The massive vessel will start its sea trials following 10 months of maintenance at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. The carrier is heading out to sea for tests.

Crews had been working to modernize the carrier and the work was expected to be finished by September.

According to a recent press release, the Truman is the first carrier to depart the yards on time in the last 14 years.