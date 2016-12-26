Free Admission to Virginia State Parks on New Year’s Day

Posted on December 26, 2016 by
(Photo: Virginia State Parks)

What better way to kick off the New Year than by getting some fresh air in the great outdoors?

As part of America’s State Parks’ initiative First Day Hikes, you can visit any of the 37 Virginia State Parks on Jan. 1 for free! That’s right, admission will be $0 for anyone looking to hike, stroll, bike or watch the wildlife. You can also participate in a scheduled hike or program. Find a full list of those here.

Virginia State Parks is holding two contests to make your experience even more fun. Find more information on them here.

Related posts

Colonial_Williamsburg_(2464455160)
Free Colonial Williamsburg Single-Day Tickets for Hampton Roads Locals
Hermitage Museum Mantle
Enjoy Free Admission to Some Museums on Smithsonian Museum Day
Veterans Day Special Free Colonial Williamsburg Admission for Military Nov. 6-11
Free Colonial Williamsburg Admission for Military Nov. 6-11
Take a Hike! Here are some of the best hiking trails in Hampton Roads. What's your favorite?
Celebrate “Get Outdoors Day” in Hampton Roads



LATEST FROM hrScene

Free Admission to Virginia State Parks on New Year’s Day

What better way to kick off the New Year than by getting some fresh air in the great outdoors?

Read More >>

Making Spirits Bright…”On The Run!”

Let’s enjoy one last segment before 2016 ends. Time to go “On The Run!”

Read More >>

Police in Newport News Treated to Christmas Meals

The mother of a Newport News police officer gave back to officers on duty this holiday season.

Read More >>

Newport News Restaurant Provides Meals to Service Members and Families

In the holiday spirit, a cafe on the Peninsula opened its doors this Christmas to service members and their families.

Read More >>