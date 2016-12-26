Free Admission to Virginia State Parks on New Year’s Day

What better way to kick off the New Year than by getting some fresh air in the great outdoors?

As part of America’s State Parks’ initiative First Day Hikes, you can visit any of the 37 Virginia State Parks on Jan. 1 for free! That’s right, admission will be $0 for anyone looking to hike, stroll, bike or watch the wildlife. You can also participate in a scheduled hike or program. Find a full list of those here.

Virginia State Parks is holding two contests to make your experience even more fun. Find more information on them here.